Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus says star Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani isn’t the complete package yet to represent his country.
Dayimani has been a standout at No.8 and blindside flank, but surprisingly missed out on the recent 43-man Bok alignment camp innie Kaap.
And speaking RugbyPass on the 26-year-old’s omission, Erasmus wysed that Dayimani doesn’t have all the tools to do the job for the world champions.
He says: “We certainly looked at Hacjivah. When we looked at his roadmap, and I am not talking specifically about him, I am talking about other loose forwards competing with other loose forwards.
“We look at your workrate and your understanding. When you make a tackle, do you dominate that tackle?
“I am not talking about Hacjivah specifically, but there are a lot of players that are really good, but they are not complete.
“Hacjivah is not out of the mix in terms of playing a Test match this year. There is always a possibility.”
