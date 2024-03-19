Dayimani has been a standout at No.8 and blindside flank, but surprisingly missed out on the recent 43-man Bok alignment camp innie Kaap.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus says star Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani isn’t the complete package yet to represent his country.

And speaking RugbyPass on the 26-year-old’s omission, Erasmus wysed that Dayimani doesn’t have all the tools to do the job for the world champions.

He says: “We certainly looked at Hacjivah. When we looked at his roadmap, and I am not talking specifically about him, I am talking about other loose forwards competing with other loose forwards.

“We look at your workrate and your understanding. When you make a tackle, do you dominate that tackle?