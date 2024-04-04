An eight-year-old girl from neighbouring Botswana, the only survivor of a bus crash where 45 people died in Limpopo, has been discharged from hospital. Little Lorraine Atlang Siako was escorted by several medical care workers, government officials and members of the media as she arrived at the Polokwane International Airport, to catch an hour-long connecting flight to the OR Tambo International Airport in Joburg, reports IOL.

From Joburg, Lorraine and her mother are scheduled to catch the flight to Botswana. Tragedy struck near Mamatlakala, in Limpopo, last Thursday night after the bus swerved out of control, killing 45 people and injuring the only survivor – Lorraine. The ill-fated bus was transporting Botswana citizens from the capital Gaborone to the popular Saint Engenas Zion Christian Church (ZCC) for the annual Easter service.

Speaking to broadcaster eNCA, Limpopo MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the little girl has undergone an operation in Limpopo, and has now been given the green light to travel back home. “All she remembers is that she was carried and thrown out through the window. The grandmother probably sacrificed her life and saved her granddaughter,” the MEC said. Lorraine blacked out and regained consciousness in hospital where she managed to recite her mother’s phone numbers in Botswana and the woman was contacted.