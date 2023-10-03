The driver of the Golden Arrow bus that overturned a week ago on Jakes Gerwel Drive has been suspended. The accident took the lives of three passengers, while 21 others were injured. The bus was en route from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town when it swerved on the wet road before it flipped over and crashed into a pole. It is alleged that the bus driver was speeding when he lost control.

On Monday, Golden Arrow confirmed to the Daily Voice that the driver has been suspended. TRAGIC: 3 died in Golden Arrow bus crash. File photo Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer stated: “The bus driver was suspended immediately [after the incident] and will be subjected to the company’s internal disciplinary processes. “SAPS have also opened a case of negligent and reckless driving for investigation.

“The driver will remain suspended until the case is finalised, which is dependent on the presentation of reports, in-depth investigation and witness statements.” Athlone police are investigating three cases of culpable homicide, after Rocklands residents Yarick Damons, Amy Carelse and Marlize van Rooi died in the crash. Asked whether Golden Arrow is liable for passenger safety, Dyke-Beyer says passengers are covered by the Road Accident Fund (RAF).