A woman from Eastridge who survived a bus accident that killed three passengers and injured 21 people this week claims that the driver was speeding. The tragedy took place on Jakes Gerwel Drive on Monday when the driver of a Golden Arrow bus en route from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town lost control on the wet road.

According to Shaheema River, 25, the driver was speeding from the moment they left the bus terminus in Town Centre. Tragedy: 3 died in overturned bus on Jakes Gerwel Drive. “I was in the middle, the three-seater by the window. He pulled away and we were saying there is no need to speed as we are already late for work, like joking about it,” she explained. “I just recall at the start we were speeding, then there were screams and people went out of the windows and people were in the air and next thing I’m under the bus.

“I closed my eyes after seeing the passengers that went through the window. “I won’t lie, I did pray to survive but with how the bus was swinging, I didn’t expect to survive.” Horrific footage of how the bus skidded, flipped and crashed circulated in crime WhatsApp groups.

In one of the videos, Shaheema can be seen trying to free herself from underneath the wreckage. “Being stuck and turning left and right to see everyone covered in blood scared me, but it pushed me to get out and reach for my belongings that were lying close by,” she added. Shaheema suffered no serious injuries other than internal bruising.

The three dead passengers were identified as Yarick Damons, Amy Carelse and Marlize van Rooi. Athlone police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving as well as culpable homicide. Golden Arrow spokesperson John Dammert confirmed on Monday that the bus service are investigating the crash.