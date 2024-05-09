President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the Democratic Alliance's (DA) election advertisement, which depicts the burning of the national flag, labelling it as treasonous. The DA released the contentious advert on Sunday, portraying the burning of a South African flag to symbolise the nation's deteriorating state and warning of further decline unless the party is supported in the upcoming elections.

The advert has been met with mixed reactions from the public. Ramaphosa criticised the advertisement sharply. "The burning of the national flag in a political advertisement is treasonous. Our country's flag is a sacred symbol in our national life," he stated.

"It is despicable for a political party to destroy a symbol of our unity and existence as a nation." President :Cyril Ramaphosa: supplied The President addressed the media on Tuesday from the sidelines of the opening of the expanded Home Affairs office in Mokopane, Limpopo. The controversy has spilled over to social media, with some citizens expressing their dismay at the DA's actions, accusing the party of disrespect and misrepresentation, while others said they understood the symbolism of it.