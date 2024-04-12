A Muslim welfare organisation said their statement on Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie using their branding is nothing but a misunderstanding. Recently, McKenzie shared a video of himself on Facebook wearing a Palesinian scarf and fez, urging locals to attend yesterday’s mass Eid Salaah with the Tooba Africa Foundation.

Many on Facebook have taken offence at the video due to McKenzie’s political allegiance to the Democratic Alliance. In the video, McKenzie said: “On Thursday morning at 6.30, along with the Tooba Africa Foundation, we want to invite you the Bonteheuwel residents as well as our Muslim residents to come here to the Bonteheuwel Centre as we face towards Mecca and give thanks to the almighty for caring us through this month. Angry Facebook users said the video was an insult to the Muslim community as the Eid prayer should be performed at a mosque and not outside.

Mo Natheer Jacobs commented: “Why would anyone approve Eid prayers anywhere but the mosque on the morning of Eid? Melissa Arendse added: “You’re so disgusting! Everyone knows you actually stand with Israel mostly. The DA has not called for a ceasefire. Free Palestine.” Subsequently, the Bonteheuwel-based foundation released a statement asserting that they did not give McKenzie permission to use their logo in his video, nor did they form any partnership or collaboration with him in this regard.

“Our organisation’s values and principles align with advocating for justice and equality for all people, including those affected by the ongoing conflict in Palestine. “Our various lectures and initiatives bear testimony to our unwavering support for humanitarian causes,” the statement said. However, Sheikh Moegammad Colbie Al-Azhari, Director of the Tooba Africa Foundation, said it was a misunderstanding as public emotions are running high regarding the conflict in Palestine.

“We are conscious of and stand in solidarity with the Palestinians. “We are also conscious that we are serving a joint community and want to do the best and serve the community to the best of our ability,” he explained. “It is unfortunate that people were riding on those conflicts that are happening and the sufferings of others to benefit their own agendas.”

The Tooba Africa Foundation has since apologised to McKenzie following the misunderstanding. McKenzie was apparently given the go-ahead by someone within the foundation who wasn’t authorised to do so. “They misunderstood the whole situation, it wasn’t me. They even apologised for the misunderstanding of the situation,” McKenzie said.