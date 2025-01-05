Pictures: Leon Knipe MYSTERY surrounds the murder of an alleged gang member whose body was dumped in a wheelie bin and dumped in a canal in Surrey Estate.

Residents got a moerse skrik on New Year's Day when they spotted feet sticking out of the abandoned bin in a canal near Libra Road. Moutie Abrahams of the Surrey Estate Residents and Ratepayers Association says the incident has left residents baffled. Abrahams explains: “On New Year's Day residents spotted the bin on a street corner but nobody had any idea there was a body inside.

“What is weird is that nobody said anything about the bin just standing there and it wasn't refuse collection that day. “Later in the day, the bin was moved to the canal and nobody knows who moved it but one resident took a closer look and that is when they saw his feet sticking out of the bin." Abrahams says word quickly spread a crowd gathered as cops were called to the scene.

He adds: "The community got a moerse skrik because you don't normally find a body in Surrey Estate. “The person was later identified as a man named 'Kop' who is allegedly a member of the Fancy Boys gang. “It was not clear how he was killed but we know that the incident did not happen in Surrey Estate.

“The information presented shows that he may have been killed in Manenberg and his body dumped here." Manenberg police station commander, Brigadier Jayce Naidoo, confirms the incident and says: "On Wednesday 1 January at 4.10pm the body of an 24-year-old male was discovered in the canal. “He was identified by his relatives and was an alleged member of a local gang.

“He was found placed upside down in a wheelie bin which had been rolled into the canal in Libra Road, Surrey Estate. “It is unknown how or why he was murdered as there were no visible injuries were found on his body.A case of murder has been opened for investigation". Abrahams says the incident highlights the need for residents to report anything suspicious.

He urges: "This incident highlights the need to report all suspicious behaviour to the neighbourhood watch and police. “Here we have a bin just standing on the road and later in the canal and nobody checked why it was just placed randomly in the area. Wheelie bins are known to be used by criminals to transport stolen goods and now even bodies." Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call Manenberg police on 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.