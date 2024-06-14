Singer Amy Jones and her hubby will welcome a new addition to their family in November. The “Alone No More” hitmaker and her husband and manager, Lee Willcock, announced on social media that they are preggers.

Amy posted a cute video of her singing, “You Are My Sunshine”, on Instagram together with the caption, “We've been keeping a secret... Every good and perfect gift is from above, and our family is growing. “The Willcock family will be welcoming a precious new addition in November/December 2024. Our hearts are full as we prepare to embrace this beautiful blessing!” Make the circle: Amy, right, and Lee are pregnant. Picture: facebook According to a statement, the couple, who got married in November 2023, are eagerly anticipating becoming a family of five.

The couple shares: “We are overjoyed to share this exciting news with our friends, family, and Amy's listeners and supporters of her music and career. “We can't wait to meet our little baby and start this new chapter in our lives. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jones (@amyjonesofficial) “Our special fairytale white wedding in November last year marked the beginning of our journey as newlyweds, and this child will be our first born together – a true blessing and a promise from God fulfilled.”

Lee added that he’s always admired Amy’s nurturing nature. Already a dad of two, he says: “Amy has always had a love for children, and I have seen the beautiful relationship she has built with my daughter and son. Her bond with them is special and one of a kind. “Amy is a wonderful mother figure to them, and their relationship grows fonder every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expresso Show (@expressoshow) Amy hit the limelight after becoming a finalist on Idols SA season nine in 2013. A decade later, in 2023, with a few chart-topping singles in the bag, she released her long-anticipated album, “My Forever Friend”. From her humble beginnings and four attempts at South African singing competitions, she has evolved into an artist celebrated for her extraordinary talent.