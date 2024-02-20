The latest hit song by TikTok star Ricky Vani Frontline has gone viral and travelled from Woodstock all the way to the United Kingdom.
This comes after Lucas Paquetá, a Brazilian player for West Ham United in the Premier League, showcased his dance moves in a video featuring TDV’s song Hou Hom Haa.
More than 20,000 people have liked the video that West Ham United uploaded on Sunday on TikTok.
@westham Lucas has all the moves 🕺 #WestHam #Paqueta #WHUAFRICA ♬ original sound - L I S A D A M P I E S 💗.
Ricky, real name Tashreeq de Villiers aka TDV, 33, says that he got a groot skrik when he saw that his song was used on a page with 5.8 million followers.
“My wife was scrolling on TikTok when she was like, is it glitching or is something because these international people are using the sound?
"I went to check it out and saw that this is actually Lucas Paquetá because he is also dancing and stuff,” he explains.
“I couldn't believe it, I thought it was a dream.”
@tashreeqdevilliers Am I dreaming 😍 Thank You @West Ham United for using My Sound❤️ We got the Starboy @Lucas Paqueta showing us how it's actually done 😎 Amafront Reprezenta getting SA to the @Premier League 🌍![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦✈️🇬![CDATA[]]>🇧✈️🇧![CDATA[]]>🇷![CDATA[]]>🌍❤️ #tdv #rickyvanifrontline #westham #lucaspaqueta #premierleague #tiktok #houhomhaa #amafront #premierleague #fyp #viral #trending #london ♬ original sound - Ricky Vani Frontline
He says Paquetá’s flamboyant dance moves surprised him.
“He does all the moves also when they say skouers he does it and the voetjie. He is like in with everything, it was very shocking to see,” Tashreeq tells the Daily Voice.
On TikTok, the song "Hou Hom Haa" has become popular, with over 30 000 videos featuring mense performing the dance challenge.
The tune has a variety of instruments and is reminiscent of Tashreequ’s minstrel background.
TDV reckons the popularity of his songs is evidence of their potential for international recognition.
“I didn’t expect this to happen but it's happening. This means the music that I'm creating, praise God, is quality music. It can be enjoyed and listened to across the world,” TDV says.