The latest hit song by TikTok star Ricky Vani Frontline has gone viral and travelled from Woodstock all the way to the United Kingdom. This comes after Lucas Paquetá, a Brazilian player for West Ham United in the Premier League, showcased his dance moves in a video featuring TDV’s song Hou Hom Haa.

“He does all the moves also when they say skouers he does it and the voetjie. He is like in with everything, it was very shocking to see,” Tashreeq tells the Daily Voice. On TikTok, the song "Hou Hom Haa" has become popular, with over 30 000 videos featuring mense performing the dance challenge. The tune has a variety of instruments and is reminiscent of Tashreequ’s minstrel background.