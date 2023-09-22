With both teams in Europa League action on Thursday night, the Hammers can draw level with Jurgen Klopp’s manne with 13 points with a win in a match-up Antonio describes as a six-pointer.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio believes they can end Liverpool’s 16-match Premier League unbeaten run this Sunday at 3pm with a first win at Anfield since 2015.

He tells his Footballer’s Football podcast co-host Callum Wilson: “I am backing myself over Liverpool. “We’ve got them this weekend and it’s a six-pointer. We’ve got them!”

Our undefeated European streak continues! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/5DalQrcg3w — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 21, 2023

Treble winners Manchester City kick off the weekend action by welcoming Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium at 4pm on Saturday.

With his log leaders looking to continue their perfect start to the season, coach Pep Guardiola is wary of the Tricky Trees, saying: “Now we have Nottingham Forest - two-time Champions League winners. They have won one more than us. It is the truth, I’m not joking.”