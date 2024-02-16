If you missed your chance at getting a ticket to “It’s a Love Thing V8 Duets”, you can always join the after-party at Hanover Street in GrandWest this Saturday. Robin Pieters’ show was sold out but he says the show is not over until he sings at Hanover Street Club for the “It’s a Love Thing After Party”.

Robin first caught the world’s attention 10 years ago as a finalist on the first season of The Voice SA, but since then he has exploded on the music scene, making TV appearances and these days no line-up is complete without him. Time to skut: Robin headlines serious party vibes. Picture: supplied So get ready to groove to the beats of Cape Town’s finest talents, including the soulful sound of Robin Pieters, the electrifying tunes of Naz Titus, the dynamic mixes of DJ Krazy K and the sensational beats of radio DJ Jaryd Busch. Tickets for the “It’s a Love Thing After Party” at Hanover Street cost R100 per person and can be booked via WhatsApp at 082 588 6662, or get them at the door.