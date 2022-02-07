The month of love is officially here and with lockdown regulations much more relaxed, mense can expect a host of romantic shows on local stages.

The much-loved annual musical celebration, Come Dine takes place on Sunday, 13 February.

Hosted by LRI Productions, top South African musicians such as Tye Platinum, Jarrad Ricketts, Robin Pieters, Keanu Harker, Vuvu Kumalo, Jeodhouse and DJ King Phunk will all take to the stage for the musical extravaganza at Infinity Studios in Paarden Island.

SOUL SISTER: Vuvu Kumalo

Lyle Ryan Irwin, CEO of LRI Productions, says: “We will bring you a stunning afternoon of delicious food in the form of a three-course meal, as well as deliver the best soulful love music that will take fans back to the 70s, 80s, 90s.

“We will even bring some of the latest chart-topping performances on stage.”

GUEST STAR: Tye Platinum

Lyle adds that the event is perfect for couples who smaak a romantic tydjie out with kwaai music while being fed by an in-house chef, and the chance to win lekker prizes.

SHOW: Come Dine on 13 Feb

For Irwin, who is passionate about creating events to give local artists platforms, this installment of the Come Dine with LRI Productions event is a “much-needed breath of fresh air” for everyone who has been klapped by the pandemic.

“We all have been through tough times during the pandemic and now it’s time for us all to once again support the South African arts and entertainment sector.

“This event is not only allowing artists to perform and share their talents but for everyone to also celebrate life with the special person in their lives.”

Tickets are R500 per person or R800 per couple and includes a three-course meal.

Tickets available on Quicket.

