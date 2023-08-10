If there is one name that makes headlines this time of the year it’s local artist Robin Pieters, who called on a few of his friends on Wednesday to start a sanitary towel drive. The pads are being donated to underprivileged meisies across the Western Cape.

Dj Rollstoel, NV Funk, Renay Nel, Peadon Smith and Amy were all there to say thank you to everyone who donated. Bridgette Brukman says: “The experience with this initiative was very overwhelming and more than 5 000 packs of pads were donated with love from people here in Cape Town. We can’t show enough gratitude towards those who support us, and it is always such a pleasure working so hard knowing the reward are the smiles on so many faces.” REWARDING: Sanitary pads for meisies Robin, who is a well-known producer and singer, is set to light up the grandest stage in the city later this month.

The show, An Ode to Woman Volume 4 – The Royal Jubilee, will take place at the Grand Arena, GrandWest and will include some of the finest talents that South Africa has to offer. Former Idols SA finalists Rhema Varrie, Daylin Sass and Thato Makape will light up the stage, with Heart FM presenter Peadon Smith as the MC for the night. Robin says: “I’m excited for people to see who else we are having on the show, so keep looking out for our posts on social media.”

Robin has random sales happening twice a day, selling tickets at R99 each per hour from 12pm to 1pm, and from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, during the week. With only 1 500 tickets left, the show promises to deliver a powerful night of endless entertainment. An Ode to Women – The Royal Jubilee is scheduled to take place at the GrandWest, on Saturday, August 26. Tickets can be booked on Webtickets or can be purchased at any Pick n Pay.