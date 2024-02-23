Get ready for a “Masterpiece” live concert when American group, Atlantic Starr, lands on our shores this year. The legendary quartet are jetting into Cape Town from New York on September 28 and fans are in for a jol of note.

The popular rhythm and blues band is set to perform in the Grand Arena, Grand West Casino and Entertainment World and your favourite koerant is a proud media partner of the highly anticipated show. The group is made up of Wayne Lewis, Jonathan Lewis, Shammah Carter and Melessa Pierce and fans can look forward to their hits such as Always, Secret Lovers, Circles, Masterpiece, My first Love, Send for me and Am I Dreaming. Venue: Grand Arena at GrandWest Casino. Picture: supplied And with 14 albums under their belt, we can expect a 90-minute music extravaganza like you’ve never seen before.

The show is brought to you by kykNET & Kie channel 145, along with radio partner Heart104.9fm and Frequent Traveller. The band, which originally started in the 1970s, has seen a number of changes in members who have been replaced, with many following solo careers. In the beginning there were eight members and then nine and over the years the numbers changed, but their music kept making waves, reaching the international music charts and becoming a hot item on every playlist around the world.

Throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s, Atlantic Starr scored several hits on the R&B charts. At present, the band has four members who are gearing up to take fans on a trip down memory lane with all their greatest hits. If you’re a lover of old school music, then you’ve got to get in on this once-off show.