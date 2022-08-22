Heart 104.9FM Breakfast presenter Aden Thomas is adding TV talk show host to his resume. The Cape Town radio jock’s career spans more than two decades on the air.

Now Thomas lands his first talk show, kykNET&kie, as of October 1. Sê jou sê is his first TV stint and will be an interactive talk show where guests get to "have their say" on any past or present feuds, disagreements, alleged dishonesty between spouses, family members, loved ones as well as ill feelings among friends and any issues or beef that needs to be squashed. Thomas will be the anchor presenter in the studio, while journalist Chrislynn Sias will assist him as a field presenter.

Thomas is widely known for his straight talk on his breakfast show and won't have any issue telling it like it is. Thomas said: “Sê jou sê wants to provide opposing parties with the opportunity to talk about issues face to face and to hear all the sides of the story. “But no beating about the bush. It will be straight-talking all the way.

There is also the possibility of inviting a surprise guest that knows either one or both of the parties involved. "The guest will also be offered the opportunity to share his or her side of the story in our efforts to help resolve sticky issues." With Sê jou sê, Thomas will not be holding back, and he is going to stir where no stirring was required, sending tongues wagging and letting tears flow about the heartaches from way back.