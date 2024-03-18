Western Province lost by one run to the Lions on the Duckworth-Lewis Method in their T20 Challenge clash at the Wanderers on Sunday. Due to rain, nine overs were lost and WP’s target of 128 for the hosts was revised to 81 runs in 11 overs, with the Johannesburgers then edging out the Capetonians in a Super Over.

MATCH RESULT | Match Drawn (Lions won in Super Over). Lions 51/3 (7). Rickelton (22*).



Nabe 1/7, Simmonds 1/13, Parnell 1/21.



Super Over: Lions 10/0 (1). Rickelton (1*), Jones (8*).



WP 9/0 (1). Verreynne (5*), Linde (4*). The Lions initially finished on 51/3, with Ryan Rickelton top-scoring with 22 not out. Province's wicket-takers were Mthiwekhaya Nabe (1/7), Kyle Simmonds (1/13) and Wayne Parnell (1/21). WP skipper Kyle Verreynne (5*) and George Linde (4*) could only manage nine runs in their six balls at the crease, with Rickelton (1*) and Evan Jones (8*) seeing their span home at the Bullring. Earlier, the Lions restricted Province to 127/9, as Codi Yusuf and Lutho Sipamla led the charge with a brace of wickets apiece, while Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Evan Jones, and Reeza Hendricks bagged a single wicket each.

Province won the toss and elected to bat first but were missing their leading run-scorer, Jonathan Bird, due to injury. WP were in trouble early as Eddie Moore (1) was run out in the opening over. Yster Tony de Zorzi (5) fell to Maphaka's bowling, while David Bedingham's promising innings ended at 37 and despite efforts from Verreynne (26) and Beuran Hendricks (23*), wickets fell rapidly for the visitors.