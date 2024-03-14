Former Newlands favourite Justin Kemp has joined Western Province as their new assistant bowling coach for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. The 46-year-old ex-Cape Cobras captain effectively replaces former teammate Rory Kleinveldt, who has take up the position of bowling coach at English county side Northamptonshire.

Head Coach Salieg Nackerdien reckons 89-capped Protea Kemp’s vast experience will boost his span as they look to add the CSA T20 Challenge to their 1Day Cup crown. It's time at World Sports Betting Western Province!!#WPcricket #WozaNawe #westernprovince #T20challenge #WSBNewlands #WSBWP🧡 #BoysInBlue pic.twitter.com/KKfgssg4oT — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) March 13, 2024 Nackerdien says: “I’m very excited to bring Justin on board. “He’ll be with us for the remainder of the T20 campaign and I’m looking forward to the knowledge he’ll bring in and hopefully we’ll build a relationship that can take this team to new heights in the future”.