The Bulls were at their ruthless best as they thrashed Lyon 59-19 in the European Champions Cup match, at Loftus Versfeld, in Pretoria on Saturday. The Bulls outscored their opponents by nine tries to two, in a completely one-sided affair as the home side moved on to the quarter-final of the competition.

The Bulls began in dominant fashion with tries coming from Sebastian de Klerk, Embrose Papier and Marcell Coetzee. Johan Goosen was on target with all three conversions as the Bulls put 21 points on their opponents within the first half an hour. Post-Match Duties 🐂⚡️🏆#BackTheBulls pic.twitter.com/3TKt1zhPwM — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 6, 2024 The first try had signature Willie le Roux brilliance written all over it, with a perfect pass for a grateful De Klerk. Canan Moodie played a big part in the third try for the Bulls, cutting through the Lyon defence before offloading for Coetzee.

Lyon, meanwhile, crossed the whitewash through Martin Page-Relo. Paddy Jackson nailed the conversion to make it 21-7. In response, the Bulls restored their big lead almost immediately as Ruan Vermaak scored a fourth try for his side. FULL TIME ⚡️🏆![CDATA[]]>🐂#BackTheBulls@Vodacom @ChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/njTq6tRJTN — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 6, 2024 There would be no further change to the scoreline, as the Bulls held a comfortable 28-7 lead at the interval.

Lyon were first to strike after the break, as they were awarded a penalty try to see the visitors pull within two scores at 28-14 down. Again, the Bulls were quick to reply as Le Roux was on hand to dart away on the touchline to score in the corner to see his side 33-14 ahead. The Bulls were swiftly over for another try after a stunning, flowing move allowed Papier to bag his second under the posts as the hosts opened up a 40-14 lead.