Holder Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 with a late Bernardo Silva goal on Saturday to reach the FA Cup final after an absorbing end-to-end Wembley semifinal. Silva side-footed the ball home in the 84th minute after Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic parried a shot from former Blues midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The result offered some consolation for Pep Guardiola’s side, who were eliminated on penalties in the Champions League quarterfinals by Real Madrid in midweek. Missed kanse: Jackson. Picture: Niel French Silva, who missed a penalty in the shootout against Real, says he is: “Very happy after a very frustrating week for all of us, for me personally. “The good thing is in football, if you play at Man City you play every three days, so after two to three days, you have a chance for a bit of revenge and to put things right.”

Chelsea, whose last visit to Wembley ended in League Cup final defeat by a late Liverpool goal in extra time two months ago, squandered some of the best chances. Senegalese Nicolas Jackson was particularly wasteful. He took the first shot on target in the eighth minute but it was easily collected by Stefan Ortega in the City goal.