Manchester City made history on Sunday, becoming the first team to win four Premier League titles in a row. Coach Pep Guardiola’s manskappe completed this remarkable feat at the Etihad Stadium where they klapped West Ham United 3-1 on Sunady’s final day of the season.

City entered the last round with a two-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the standings and needed a win to be sure of glory. FULL-TIME | CHAMPIONS AGAIN!!!! 🏆



🩵 3-1 ⚒️ #ManCity | @okx pic.twitter.com/QOtkJQuR1S — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2024 Phil Foden with his double and Rodri answered their team’s call by scoring for City, while Mohammed Kudus hit back for the Hammers. As for Arsenal, they gave it their all at the Emirates Stadium where they beat Everton 2-1.

Toffee Idrissa Gueye and Gunner Takehiro Tomiyasu scored first-half goals. Kai Havertz then got the winner in the 89th minute, as Arsenal had to settle for second place in the league. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/U5oMy2uo8w — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2024 Third-placed Liverpool, meanwhile, gave coach Jurgen Klopp, who will be replaced by Arne Slot next season, the perfect farewell when they beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister and Jarrell Quansah were on target for the Reds in the first half.

With Aston Villa already secured of fourth spot, Tottenham Hotspur secured fifth place with a 3-0 away win at Sheffield United thanks to two strikes from Dejan Kulusevski and another from Pedro Porro. Current status: watching this on repeat. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qbcrC0rIet — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2024 Moises Caicedo and Raheem Sterling klapped for Chelsea as they beat Bournemouth 2-1 to secure sixth place. Newcastle United, meanwhile, pipped Manchester United to seventh when they beat Brentford 4-2 away after Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes all got on the scoresheet for the Magpies.

One final Premier League win together ❤️ Wembley next up!! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/WMs4slfPx7 — Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) May 19, 2024 Further down the table, Luton Town will join Burnley and Sheffield United in the Championship next season after they finished 18th following their enter.