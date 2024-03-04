Verstappen started in pole position and was barely challenged on his way to a one-two win for Red Bull with Sergio Perez. Carlos Sainz Jr. was third for Ferrari and his teammate Charles Leclerc in fourth and Mercedes’ George Russell fifth.

The moeilikheid around Red Bull boss Christian Horner wasn’t an issue for three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who cruised to victory in the season-opening Formula One race in Bahrain on Saturday.

📊 Max's victory in Bahrain saw Red Bull draw level with Williams in the all time race win table #F1 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/DgW239OBWQ — Formula 1 (@F1) March 3, 2024

On his jitz start to the 2024 campaign, Verstappen says: “[The race] went even better than expected. It was a lot of fun.”

Bahrain was the eighth win in a row for Verstappen, who set an F1 record of 10 consecutive wins last season, going back to last September.

The Red Bull span has also been behind troubled boss Horner following claims of him sexually abusing a staff member, and he adds: “My focus has been on what’s going on on track and the result, I think, demonstrates where the team’s focus is and we move onwards.”