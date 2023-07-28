Max Verstappen can secure more Formula One records for Red Bull in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at 3pm, held as a sprint weekend for the first time, to set up a milestone Dutch homecoming party after the August break.
Red Bull have won a record 12 races in a row but they can make history at Spa as the first team to take the first 12 of a season as well as 12 consecutively in the same year.
Another victory for double world champion Verstappen would be his eighth in a row, one shy of the record for successive wins in a season set by former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel in 2013.
It's RACE WEEK again! 🙌![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇪— Formula 1 (@F1) July 24, 2023
With some added #F1Sprint action ✨#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/numXLWiXUg
Born in Belgium, the 25-year-old says: “Spa is of course my favourite track on the calendar so I’m looking forward to racing there and seeing the fans.
“It should be a fun weekend.”
Verstappen is 110 points clear of closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez after 11 of 22 rounds.