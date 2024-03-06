Formula One champ Max Verstappen’s toppie Jos has denied leaking Red Bull owner Christian Horner’s sexts after a explosive bekgeveg at Bahrain last week. It comes after the team boss was spotted sharing an awkward hug and soentjie with wife, former Spice Girls popstar Geri Halliwell amid the much-publicised leak.

Horner has recently been accused of making sexual advances to a female staff member. Deny : Jos Verstappen, 51. Piocture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA According to reports in the UK, the 51-year-old Jos revealed the messages before the start of the new season on Saturday in the desert, where Max kicked off his title defence with a win. Jos reportedly had a moerse argument in Horner’s paddock office at the track after qualifying on Friday.