Max Verstappen kap net aan after the Dutchman won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position on Saturday, but rookie stand-in Oliver Bearman stole the show, finishing seventh and voted Driver of the Day.
The British teen savoured a dream debut for Ferrari, making history as the Italian team’s youngest rookie, aged 18 years and 305 days.
He started 11th on the grid for sick Spaniard Carlos Sainz.
On his amazing achievement, Bearman says: “I don’t even know what happened in the race.
“I grew up watching these guys fighting, it was nice to share a track with them.”
Red Bull continued their dominant start to the F1 season with a second one-two in as many races.
Congratulations to @redbullracing who bagged the @DHL_Motorsports Fastest Pit Stop in Jeddah with this rapid changes of tyres for Max Verstappen! 🚀⏱️— Formula 1 (@F1) March 10, 2024
👉 https://t.co/F2dWiQFMhc #F1 #SaudiArabianGP #MomentsThatDeliver pic.twitter.com/5T090uKXyA
Sergio Perez was runner-up behind his triple world champion teammate Verstappen, who made it a ninth win in a row for a 15-point lead in the standings.
Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari, also setting the fastest lap on the way to his first podium of the season.
'It's a matter of time' before we see Bearman in F1, according to Charles Leclerc 👇#F1https://t.co/hwQ705uP1H— Formula 1 (@F1) March 10, 2024