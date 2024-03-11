Max Verstappen kap net aan after the Dutchman won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position on Saturday, but rookie stand-in Oliver Bearman stole the show, finishing seventh and voted Driver of the Day. The British teen savoured a dream debut for Ferrari, making history as the Italian team’s youngest rookie, aged 18 years and 305 days.

He started 11th on the grid for sick Spaniard Carlos Sainz. Rookie: Bearman, 18. Picture: EPA/ALI HAIDER On his amazing achievement, Bearman says: “I don’t even know what happened in the race. “I grew up watching these guys fighting, it was nice to share a track with them.”