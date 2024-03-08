This, after the triple world champion on Wednesday defended his father Jos’ stance against Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Formula One rolls into Saudi Arabia this weekend, with the main race on Sunday at 7pm, but the hele talk is off track around the future of Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Jos said at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, won by his son, last week that Red Bull risked being torn apart if Horner stayed in charge despite an investigation clearing him of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Going: Lewis Hamilton. Picture EPA/ALI HAIDER

Jos’ comments sparked fears that Verstappen could look elsewhere for the 2025 season, with Mercedes having a vacancy with Lewis Hamilton signing for Ferrari.

Asked if he could see any circumstances where he might not race for Red Bull next year, Verstappen says: “Things must go really crazy, I guess, but that’s not the target for everyone.”