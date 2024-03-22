Formula One world champion Max Verstappen is min gespin about the drama around Red Bulls boss Christian Horner ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix, saying he just wants to keep winning. Verstappen started the season by winning both races so far, but those victories at Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been overshadowed by unspecified allegations of misconduct against Horner by a female employee at Red Bull.

Horner, who has denied the accusations, was cleared of misconduct but the unidentified woman lodged an appeal after her complaint was dismissed, British media reported last week, ensuring the controversy has continued to rumble on. Issues: Boss Christian Horner. Pictures: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER Verstappen, who has won the last three world championships with Red Bull, said the internal strife had no impact on his performance or comfort within the team, though he hoped attention could turn back to their race results. Speaking from Melbourne’s Albert Park, the Dutchman says: “For me, all the things that have been going on, it’s very easy to jump back in the car and perform.

Red Bull is where Verstappen wants to be as he addresses rumours of a move elsewhere 👇#F1 #AusGPhttps://t.co/oThsk4Xj6g pic.twitter.com/VQ7xWCrZLc — Formula 1 (@F1) March 21, 2024 “There are so many great people also in the garage, for example. “That has never changed... as you can see [from] results that we’ve had as a team. “Would we have liked to have more talk about our car? Probably, yes.