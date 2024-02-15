Boland Rugby announced on Thursday that Hawies Fourie had returned to the union to coach the Cavaliers after leaving the Free State Cheetahs. In what has been a nomadic career, Fourie began his coaching career with Boland in 2005, and has been in charge of the Cheetahs since 2019.

He guided the Cheetahs to the Currie Cup title last year, and takes over a team that prevailed in the competition’s First Division. https://t.co/i094SwUvHm@ToyotaSA — Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) February 15, 2024 “It is special to come back to the very union where it all started for me, as a coach,” Fourie said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. “There is no reason why we cannot get back in the top six teams in the country, and that will be my aim when I get back in Wellington.”

Fourie also had good words for the Cheetahs, who he initially joined back in 2007 as backline coach. “I am thankful to the Cheetahs, I have coached there for 13 years, nine of which was with Naka Drotské and four as the head coach.” Fourie’s appointment was welcomed by Boland Rugby CEO Quinton van Rooyen, who said: “Hawies Fourie’s extensive experience and deep connection to Boland Rugby make him the perfect fit for the head coach role.