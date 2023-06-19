Ruan Pienaar kicked 22 points as the Cheetahs claimed an emphatic 39-10 win over the Bulls in Bloemfontein on Saturday to secure home advantage in the Currie Cup final.

Pienaar – back at flyhalf after missing last week’s match due to a family bereavement – had an outstanding game in general play and from the kicking tee. The former Bok surpassed 600 Currie Cup points when he nailed a penalty goal in the 32nd minute to add to centre Reinhardt Fortuin second-minute try.