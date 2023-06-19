Ruan Pienaar kicked 22 points as the Cheetahs claimed an emphatic 39-10 win over the Bulls in Bloemfontein on Saturday to secure home advantage in the Currie Cup final.
Pienaar – back at flyhalf after missing last week’s match due to a family bereavement – had an outstanding game in general play and from the kicking tee. The former Bok surpassed 600 Currie Cup points when he nailed a penalty goal in the 32nd minute to add to centre Reinhardt Fortuin second-minute try.
Cheetahs fullback Tapiwa Mafura scored another try shortly before half time, with the Cheetahs taking a 20-3 into the break.
The Bulls scored their only try through hooker Johan Grobbelaar in the 50th minute, but the Cheetahs forwards continued to fight in the trenches, and Pienaar continued to convert opportunities in front of goal. Three more penalty goals by the veteran took the game away from the men in blue.