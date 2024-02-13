Real Madrid will be without star midfielder Jude Bellingham for their Champions League trip to RB Leipzig tonight at 10pm.
Bellingham suffered a sprained ankle after scoring twice in their 4-0 thrashing of second-placed La Liga club Girona on Saturday.Without him, boss Carlo Ancelotti knows they have to be versigtig vir Leipzig , who they have beaten once before and lost to, in the first leg.
Ancelotti says of gevaarman Lois Openda and his teammates: “We’re pleased to be going back into the Champions League with a lead in La Liga despite the difficulties we’ve had so far with injuries.
🔥 THE #UCL IS BACK! 🔥— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇸 (@realmadriden) February 13, 2024
🆚 @RBLeipzig_EN
⏰ 21:00 CET
🏟️ RB Arena pic.twitter.com/jWLDc1LDgI
“We’re really excited and we’re up against opposition who we must be very careful of…”
💥 Tomorrow!— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇸 (@realmadriden) February 12, 2024
⏳ #UCL pic.twitter.com/yaJ9i1VgF1