Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is relishing the fact that his span is the only team in Europe still in the hunt for a treble. The Cityzens have booked a June 3 FA Cup final, are one win from sealing a hattrick of Premier League titles and can claim a place in the Champions League final by beating holders Real Madrid in Wednesday night’s semifinal second leg.

With the European clash tied at 1-1, Guardiola's manne are four wins away from emulating FA Cup final opponents Manchester United's feat in 1998/99. A big #UCL night at the Etihad 🔜 pic.twitter.com/DnozphZYbo — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 15, 2023 Real may be chasing a 15th European Cup title, but they lost their La Liga crown as rivals Barcelona claimed the title on Sunday, while the Milan teams in the other semifinal have been beaten to the Serie A title by Napoli. It's "a dream come true" for Guardiola, but he has called on ysters like Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan to make the treble a reality.

It'll be an all-Manchester Final for the pinnacle of the 2022/23 #EmiratesFACup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bgMobg4Qd8 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 23, 2023 As they prepare for the final push, he says: “It’s a dream come true being here. “At the end we might not get the trophies and people will say they are not a good team or a failure or a disaster but it’s a dream come true. Obstacle: City face Utd “We are the only team in Europe fighting for all competitions, [there is the] FA Cup final with United but still it’s not over, the Premier League never ends.