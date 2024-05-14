Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola knows there’s just one nommer, and that is to beat Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight at 9pm. Victory for his Citizens will give them a two-point advantage over Arsenal heading into this weekend’s final round of the Premier League season.

But to do that, City have to do something they’ve never done before: win a league game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In four attempts, City have not beaten Spurs once at their new stadium and to make matters worse for Guardiola and span, they have also not scored a single goal at the ground in the Premier League to date. Win or bust: Pep Guardiola. Picture: EPA/ Adam Vaughan A draw will see them go level with Arsenal heading into the final day, but with the Gunners in pole position with a better goal differential of three strikes.

So it’s win or bust for City, with Guardiola saying of what they need to do: “It’s obvious I would say. We have just one option, win the game. We will go from there… “We know if we don’t win we will not win the Premier League… “The difficulty is there. But at the same time we know what we are playing for. To give us a chance at home depends on us. That’s our mindset.”

While Arsenal staff, players and fans will be egging on their most fierce local rivals Spurs, coach Mauricio Pochettino’s manne have their own dream to chase. Before last night’s match between Aston Villa and Liverpool, Spurs were still in the running for a place in the top four and Champions League football next term. Victory for Villa would have secured them fourth place, but any other result will leave the door open for Spurs, who then have to win their two remaining games.

No hype needed! 🫡#ManCity pic.twitter.com/oFmOFUlfEG — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2024 Regardless of what happened last night, Pochettino says: “There’s a big game for us on Tuesday night against City and it will be a great test for us… “I think we have got what it takes to make a [winning] game of it and play our football and see where that takes us.” The two teams played to a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture.