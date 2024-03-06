The newly re-nicknamed Caracals were expected to do the business because they did the double against them last season.

UWC’s campaign is off to a slow start after a 2-2 draw against Copperbelt Ladies away in Polokwane on Saturday.

Things didn’t go as planned for the ladies unfortunately and they now have to take their frustrations out on First Touch Ladies who lost 4-1 against UJ in their first match.

Look out for the new faces in the team, namely defender Relebogile “Cruncher” Phala, a 24-year-old defender who joined from AmaTuks and 29-year-old Ongeziwe “Ongeh” Ndlangisa who arrived from Durban Ladies.

They have also added 20-year-old striker Ronnel Donnelly from Shooting Stars and local girls Nwabisa “Pinky” Qoba a 21-year old midfielder that came up UWC’s Development partners RV United as well as defender Nolubabalo Sishuba (25), who returns home from the USA.