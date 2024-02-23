Kwaad parents protested outside Little Wood Primary School in Eastridge on Thursday, calling for the principal to be sacked. The group of about 30 parents gathered in front of the school’s main gate with placards on Thursday, claiming that the palie is a “vuilbek boelie” who constantly abuses parents and learners.

They allege that the principal is an alcoholic who shows up drunk to school events and doesn’t address serious incidents involving the learners. Unhappy: About 30 parents protested outside Littlewood Primary yesterday. Picture: Byron Lukas Concerned parent and SGB chair, Lorrain Benjamin, say they reported him to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) in January already. Benjamin says: “We have had enough. We have had many situations and incidents where our children are bullied and sworn at.

“They are traumatised. Our children are being thrown out of the class, they must stand at the gate and are not allowed to enter the school.” She claims last week, the palie came dronk to an athletics meeting and disgraced the school. “The principal was chasing the learners, swearing at them and saying ‘ek gaan julle in julle ma se p*** klap’.

“This is what he was saying and I reported this to the department.” Parents who were protesting allege that instead of addressing bullies, victims are told to bring weapons to school to defend themselves. One mother alleges that one morning the principal refused to let learners into the premises, just minutes before shots rang out in front of the school.

Mom Deidre Sampies says the palie should be removed for “child abuse”. “I’m busy with him and I’m gonna give him hell,” the angry vrou says. A petition with more than 300 signatures from parents and community members calls for the WCED to sack the palie.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirms that they are aware of the allegations and have taken action. “Allegations were brought to our attention on Friday, 26 January. A preliminary investigation into the allegations commenced on Tuesday, 30 January. “The preliminary investigation report has been submitted to our Labour Relations directorate. This could result in further investigation and possible charges,” she says.