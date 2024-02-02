An education activist has slammed the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) for “downplaying” life-threatening issues in schools. This after the WCED commended a Mitchells Plain school for alerting parents about learners possibly having access to anti-anxiety prescription drug Xanax, after a former learner nearly died last year.

Beacon Hill High School circulated a note to parents after the shooting of Firdous Kleinsmidt, 12, at Ieglassi Nieyah School on Tuesday. The document reads: “Please be aware of the following: Kindly refrain from following any voice notes and posts that advocate keeping your child at home. “Such actions may lead to children wandering the streets, posing potential risks. It is crucial to recognise that schools are designed to prioritise and ensure the safety and security of our learners. Our normal operating hours remain in effect.

“There is suspicion that some learners are involved in the sale of Xanax tablets. Last year, a learner nearly lost his life due to the consumption of these tablets.” GROWING CONCERN: Xanax tablets The letter from the principal went on to say it is a must for parents to have a conversation with their child about the seriousness of taking Xanax tablets, urging them not to purchase or consume these substances. It adds: “If anyone has information about those selling these Xanax tablets, please inform the school office promptly.”

WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton commended the school for taking proactive action and confirmed: “In 2022, a former learner was hospitalised after taking Xanax tablets. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Millicent Merton. “Schools are public spaces and in terms of the Regulations for Safety Measures at public schools, 2001, as amended, the National Minister of Basic Education declared all public schools as drug free zones.” However, the founder of Parents for Equal Education SA (PEESA), Vanessa le Roux, believes the department is “downplaying” these life-threatening issues in schools.