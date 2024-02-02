An education activist has slammed the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) for “downplaying” life-threatening issues in schools.
This after the WCED commended a Mitchells Plain school for alerting parents about learners possibly having access to anti-anxiety prescription drug Xanax, after a former learner nearly died last year.
Beacon Hill High School circulated a note to parents after the shooting of Firdous Kleinsmidt, 12, at Ieglassi Nieyah School on Tuesday.
The document reads: “Please be aware of the following: Kindly refrain from following any voice notes and posts that advocate keeping your child at home.
“Such actions may lead to children wandering the streets, posing potential risks. It is crucial to recognise that schools are designed to prioritise and ensure the safety and security of our learners. Our normal operating hours remain in effect.
“There is suspicion that some learners are involved in the sale of Xanax tablets. Last year, a learner nearly lost his life due to the consumption of these tablets.”
The letter from the principal went on to say it is a must for parents to have a conversation with their child about the seriousness of taking Xanax tablets, urging them not to purchase or consume these substances.
It adds: “If anyone has information about those selling these Xanax tablets, please inform the school office promptly.”
WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton commended the school for taking proactive action and confirmed: “In 2022, a former learner was hospitalised after taking Xanax tablets.
“Schools are public spaces and in terms of the Regulations for Safety Measures at public schools, 2001, as amended, the National Minister of Basic Education declared all public schools as drug free zones.”
However, the founder of Parents for Equal Education SA (PEESA), Vanessa le Roux, believes the department is “downplaying” these life-threatening issues in schools.
Vanessa says: “The fact that they send out a letter to parents now has absolutely nothing to do with creating awareness, it means now the situation is out of control. Awareness should have been when the very first incident took place.
“We know that principals and management are not allowed to speak out, however, SGB’s have a responsibility towards parents and communities to inform them of what is happening to their children, because drugs in schools are not isolated, it goes hand in hand with children selling that drugs on school grounds, there is dangerous fights over drug territory, and gangsterism that goes with the distribution of these drugs on school grounds.
“If anyone have the interest of our children at heart, they will treat these challenges with the seriousness it deserves, and not commend anyone for sending out a letter. Parents should know about interventions made.”