A young woman from Strand was rescued by cops a month after she was kidnapped. According to police, the 25-year-old woman was snatched during a house robbery in Strand on January 26, 2024.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said detectives following up on leads swooped down on a building in Site B, Khayelitsha where they discovered the victim. Pojie said the Saps multi-disciplinary team consisted of the Anti-Kidnapping Investigation task team, the POCC Combat Unit, Strand detectives, the provincial hostage negotiation team, Crime Intelligence and the DPCI. He said on Thursday, the team initially descended on a property in Site B off Mew Way where they discovered two firearms, 200 rounds of ammunition and drugs.

They arrested a 29-year-old suspect and also rescued two tortoises, which were being kept without a permit. They quickly proceeded to another building where they found the victim. “Members rescued the victim and in the process arrested a 22-year-old female suspect.”

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court once charged. Several kidnap victims have been foundin Khayelitsha in recent times. In 2022, three kidnapping victims including 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta, a 27-year-old Chinese woman and Good Hope Construction owner Ismail Rajah were kidnapped and later traced back to Khayelitsha.