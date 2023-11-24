As Mzansi prepares to kick off 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children tomorrow, a Khayelitsha mom is mourning the death of her teenage son who was kidnapped and murdered. Alutha Bomvana, a Grade 10 learner at Zola Business School, was last seen by a friend on Saturday afternoon, when he was apparently abducted by men known to the family.

The next time mom Neliswa Bomvana saw her son was to identify the 17-year-old’s body at Tygerberg mortuary. Neliswa, an Economic Freedom Fighters activist, believes her son was killed over a missing cellphone. She tells the Daily Voice: “I only found out from someone that he was kidnapped on Sunday night.

Alutha Bomvana was kidnapped on Saturday, his body was discovered near Monwabisi beach. pic Patrick Louw “What was strange was that he wasn’t alone and no one told me about what happened. The woman said he was thrown into the boot of a car and then the suspects drove off. “I went to a community leader in Site C and he told me that there was a phone that was taken by three boys, but my son wasn’t the suspect. “He chased my son’s friends who had already managed to escape and they said they didn’t take anything, but the suspects already took my son.

“I was informed that my son didn’t run away because he knew he didn’t take it.” The mom says she searched frantically for her son and on Monday was informed by the Harare police that there was a body which was found near Monwabisi beach. Neliswa adds: “We were told to go to Tygerberg but they were offline on Monday and the following day we confirmed that it was him.

“He was brutally killed, it seems that he was strangled judging from the rope that was tied around his neck, his hands and feet were bound, he was covered in sand.” Ikhwezi Park community leader Mbulelo Dwane said the killing has devastated, the people, saying: “Alutha was a loving, kind, warm and active individual who had a passion for fashion and sport. SHOCKED: Mbulelo Dwane. “We mourn with the Bomvana family and will provide a helping hand to ensure that he goes to his final resting place with dignity.