Parow Valley residents are rallying to oppose the bail application of the man accused of bludgeoning an elderly couple to death during a home invasion. Nearly three months after the murder, Rudi Kruger, 27, who initially abandoned his bail application, changed his mind and lodged a bid for freedom.

Kruger and his co-accused Reagen Fenner, 34, were busted for the murders of Betsy and Pieter Senekal, who were killed in their home on 20 November. Dead: Betsy Senekal, 76, of Parow Valley. Picture: supplied Their bodies were discovered by a neighbour. It is believed that the neighbour noticed a hole in their roof and inspected the property and found Betsy, 76, laying in one of the rooms while her husband, Pieter, 72, was found in a separate room.

More on this ‘Couple killer’ opts not to apply for bail

Kruger was arrested shortly after the discovery while cops launched a manhunt for Fenner who was busted days later hiding at his mother’s house in Delft. The duo returned to Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where Kruger revealed he now wanted to apply for bail and the hearing was set down for 14 February. Murdered: 72-year-old Pieter Senekal. Picture: supplied Ward councillor, Franchesca Walker, says the community will not show any love to Kruger on Valentine’s Day as they will oppose his release.