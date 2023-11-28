The second suspect arrested for the horrific murders of Parow pensioners, Betsy and Pieter Senekal, has been sent to prison after making his first appearance at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Reagen Fenner, 34, was found hiding in his mother’s house in Delft amid a manhunt for him. Fenner allegedly went on the run after cops busted Rudi Kruger, 27, for the double murder.

The incident last Monday sent shockwaves through the community of Parow Valley when the bodies of the couple were discovered. ACCUSED NUMBER 1: Rudi Kruger, 27. Picture supplied It is believed that a neighbour noticed a hole in their roof and inspected the property and found Betsy, 76, lying in one of the rooms while her husband, Pieter, 72, was found in a separate room. At the time, their niece Wilma Coetzee, 55, said she rushed to the scene from Gordon’s Bay where she was told her aunt and uncle had been robbed in their home, and bludgeoned to death with an unknown weapon. She was told by officials that the scene was “gruesome“.

SLAIN: Pieter Senekal, 72 and Betsy Senekal, 76. Pictures supplied Cops subsequently went on the hunt for Kruger and Fenner, and arrested Kruger last Monday. During court proceedings yesterday, Fenner was informed that he faces double murder charges as well as burglary, and he opted not to apply for bail. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazilila, says: “The accused was joined to the murder charges on the Parow case. The matter is appearing again on 29 November for a formal bail application of Accused 1.