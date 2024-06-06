Embattled Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa quit his job on Wednesday, moments after being released on R30,000 bail. The ANC Member of Parliament had appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Ekurhuleni, facing corruption charges involving R1.7 million.

Kodwa, the former deputy minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security, was implicated in the State Capture Commission, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. He appeared in court with his “friend” and co-accused, former EOH boss Jehan Mackay. The businessman was also granted R30,000 bail.

In the statement announcing his resignation, Kodwa maintains that he is not guilty. “Mr Kodwa has informed the President that he will resign as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Member of Cabinet, after being formally charged,” said his spokesperson, Litha Mpondwana. In court, Kodwa’s lawyer Zola Majavu SC, told the judge that he is innocent until proven guilty, and has been complying with investigations.

The charge sheet outlines that the crime of corruption was committed when Kodwa was spokesperson for the ANC. In 2020, the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of State capture heard that Kodwa allegedly received money in eight installments from Mackay, who was then an executive of South Africa’s largest technology group, EOH Holdings. When the Zondo report came out in April 2022, it strongly recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa should consider his position.

"Mr Kodwa is beholden to Mr Jehan Mackay, to whom he owes more than R1.7 million. On his own version. This is a debt which he cannot immediately repay," the report stated. However in March last year, Ramaphosa appointed Kodwa as minister of sports, arts and culture.