The minister of sport Zizi Kodwa will meet with the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) on Tuesday to discuss the way forward after Banyana Banyana’s World Cup bound squad pulled a no show for their send-off match at home. Sunday marked 18 days before the South African women’s national team got off their global showpiece campaign against the No 2nd world ranked Sweden at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.

But chaos ensued when the squad refused to play in their send-off match against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium which was packed to the rafters. Among their reasons for not playing, they cited a poor venue for the match, and lack of suitable pay for their participation in the global showpiece. Amid that feat coach Desiree Ellis was forced to field a makeshift at the 11th hour but the event turned out to be a chaos as Botswana made light work of their inexperienced neighbours, hammering them 5-0.

Since then, though, there have been mixed reactions for Banyana’s decision not to attend the match, with Safpu supporting them while some Safa officials are in dismay. Kodwa’s office, though, has since issued a statement, saying as the government they’ll do everything in their power to back Banyana’s World Cup campaign, while they’ll meet with Safpu on Tuesday. “We are 18 days away from the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on 20 July 2023 in Australia and New Zealand,” Kodwa said in a lengthy statement.

STATEMENT BY SPORT, ARTS AND CULTURE MINISTER ZIZI KODWA ON URGENT MATTERS CONCERNING BANYANA BANYANA



I have been in contact with the President of SAFA, Dr Danny Jordaan and have received written communication from SAPFU. pic.twitter.com/1HVj1XZlUF — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) July 2, 2023 “It has come to my attention that there are serious concerns that have been expressed by Banyana Banyana, the South African women’s national football team, which have been brought to the attention of the South African Football Association (Safa) and the South African Football Players Union (Safpu). “To obtain a status update on the state of readiness of Banyana Banyana’s participation at the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup, I will be meeting with the Safpu on Tuesday 4 July 2023 to hear the serious concerns expressed by the team. “The meeting with Safpu will consider issues pertaining to the government's commitment and support to the team, the team's working, welfare and health conditions, including transparency and accountability related to the signing of contracts.

“Women’s development, women’s agency and voice, and women’s dignity in sport remains at the centre of the government’s gender equality agenda. Women players are assured of a safe environment to raise their concerns without fear of victimization.” Banyana are currently the African champions after winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year. And therefore, they’ll be expected to compete at the World Cup instead of making up numbers. So with their last friendly against Costa Rica next week, Kodwa is hopeful that they’ll be stability in camp so that the team can continue with their impressive growth even on an international stage.