The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness has announced Dr Shaheem De Vries as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Groote Schuur Hospital on Friday. This comes after Dr Bhavna Patel retired earlier this week after 23 years.

Dr De Vries began his tenure on Thursday, February 1 and is committed to ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality patient care and steering the Groote Schuur Hospital team of almost 3,600 dedicated staff members on their journey of innovation, collaboration, compassion, and excellence, the department said. Dr De Vries has a medical degree but also holds a diploma in Primary Emergency Care, a Master's Degree in Emergency Medicine and an MBA from the UCT Graduate School of Business. Dr Shaheem De Vries poses with the management team of Groote Schuur Hospital. Photo: WCG His track record of healthcare service and innovation includes his previous roles as Director of Emergency Medical Services (2013 to 2022) and Clinical Medical Manager for Emergency Medical Services (2022 to 2023).

Dr De Vries has a special interest in African emergency care systems and is an active member of the African Federation for Emergency Medicine (AFEM) since its inception, serving as its CEO from 2017 to 2019. He has also consulted on several African EMS systems and has been invited as a pre-hospital expert in Emergency Care Systems by the World Health Organization. “We wish Dr De Vries all the best as he embarks on a journey of service and stewardship at Groote Schuur Hospital. We know that his past dedication and experience in the Department of Health and Wellness provides him with a solid foundation to continue to serve the people of the Western Cape. May his tenure be marked by many successes and a lasting legacy maintaining the important role Groote Schuur plays in the healthcare system,” Western Cape MEC for Health and Wellness, Professor Nomafrench Mbombo said.

Head of the Department of Health and Wellness, Dr Keith Cloete said the department is confident that Dr De Vries will be an invaluable addition to its senior leadership team and pivotal in continuing Groote Schuur Hospital’s legacy as being a world-leader in health care provision. Dr De Vries said he was honoured to be selected for this position. “I consider it an honour to be selected as the steward of such a quintessential symbol of our commitment to healthcare in this province. Groote Schuur Hospital has remained an example of quality care while also leading in the field of research and innovation.