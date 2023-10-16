The Council on Higher Education (CHE) has recommended that the University of Cape Town admit more pupils from poor communities and intensify efforts to transform its demographic profile. In the CHE’s institutional audit of South Africa’s leading university, the statutory body that quality assures the country’s higher education sector recommended that the institution do more to attract matriculants from quintile 1 to 4 schools (no-fee schools).

The CHE also recommended that UCT intensify its efforts to transform the demographic profile of its staff complement and student body. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola told the Sunday Independent that the university was preparing its improvement plan in response to the CHE’s audit report. He said that with regard to the recommendation around pupils from quintile 1 to 4 schools, UCT was assessing the implementation of its admission policy introduced in 2016.