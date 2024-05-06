South Africa’s Kung Fu King, Muhammad Junaid Chafeker, aka MJ Li, has a new gig starting today as the new drive time presenter on Voice of the Cape Radio. Chafeker is replacing veteran host Shafiq Morton, who has been moved to another time slot after over two decades in the driving seat.

VOC Station Manager Goolam Fakier says this is one of several programming changes starting from today, including a new sports show. “The station's community enjoys consistency, and the refresh aims to give its listeners what they want. In an ever-changing radio landscape, we must however remain relevant to grow and attract new audiences,” says Fakier. Switch: Veteran Shafiq Morton. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) VOC Programming Manager Rashieda Davids said the changes aim to reinvigorate the airwaves: “Listeners can expect exciting new voices, dynamic young people that will bring more energy across our frequencies.”

Veteran presenter and world-renowned author, Shafiq Morton, says leaving the beloved Drive Time (DT) show is difficult. “It is an award-winning show with a distinct flavour that we built up over 20 years. The move has been gut-wrenching. But we move on. I have a book to finish. Waves to catch. So I'll be revving on Newsbeat 12h00-13h00 in a reinvention of self,” an emotional Morton says. Chafeker will now “carry the baton with flare and international flavour” from 16h00 – 18h00 daily, the station says.

Chafeker says he is excited to return to radio as a current affairs presenter, especially with the elections coming up. Having previously worked in presenting and production at Radio 786 and Cape Town TV, he stepped away from media in 2019 when his late mom fell ill. “I was not sure whether I would go back into radio and television again but then Voice of the Cape radio approached me a couple of months ago and asked me to consider joining the team but specifically current affairs."