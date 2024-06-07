Jonathan Rubain is at it again, after having a free for all gospel event last month at the Athlone Stadium which brought the streets of Athlone to a standstill, this gentleman is now aiming to inspire youngsters with a free for all gospel event for the youth. Jonathan is a well-known gospel artist who was the host of the hit TV show Koortjies.

He recently left the show to pursue "things that his heart yearns for". Well known diva, Elwira Standili, another well-known gospel artist, has now taken over as host of Koortjies. Rubain is setting his sights on the youth and says he is aiming to save one child at a time.

“We live in a time where kids are going through the most, as a father I’ve decided to use the God given calling to help wherever I can and make sure we bring peace to a world that is breaking down before our own eyes,” says Rubain. Rubain just arrived back from the USA where he performed at a gospel event. In my opinion, he is the right person to bring the youth into one space and inspire them to be the best they can be.

Rubain says: “I can’t get over the feeling that we had while we performed at the Athlone stadium a few weeks ago. “That initiative brought forward this feeling in me to do the same for the youth. I am overwhelmed by their response to wanting this change and grasping the opportunity to get closer to the God we serve.” Youth on Fire is a free gospel show produced by Rubain.