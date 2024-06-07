Comedy king Marc Lottering is going back to his roots to perform a show in Mitchells Plain. Marc and Alfred Adriaan are currently on tour with their show ‘Alfred and Marc’, and will be performing at Westridge High School on 15 June, and say fans can expect to be treated to two hours of sheer hilarity.

Marc says coming to Mitchells Plain always pulls at his heart strings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Lottering (@marc_lottering) The comedian spent a good part of his youth in the streets of the Plain, where his dad was a pastor at a church in Tafelsig. Marc is also the ambassador for a feeding and community development project with activist Joanie Fredericks in Tafelsig and will be in the Plain this Saturday for her community cook-a-thon.

The 56-year-old Marc says: “It's always good for me to go back to Mitchells Plain as I ran around there as a youngster due to the fact that my dad's Pentecostal church was there. “It will be my first time performing at Westridge High, and I don't think it will be my last. “I feel fantastic about the fact that I can take the work to the people.

“After all, it's because of the people that I have a measure of success in my life for more than two decades now. I never forget that.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfred Adriaan (@alfredadriaan) He says the last time he performed in Mitchells Plain was over a year ago at Premium Sports Bar. The humble comic adds: “Alfred has performed at Westridge High more than once before so he is not stranger to the venue.”