British musical legend Engelbert Humperdinck has announced that his final hoorah, “The Last Waltz” Farewell Tour, is coming to South Africa.

The 88-year-old crooner, born Gerry Dorsey, rose to international fame in 1965, serenading listeners with his romantic melodies like Release Me, A Man Without Love and The Last Waltz, and has sold over 150 million records worldwide.

Catch the old-timer while you still can at the SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria on 12 July 2024, at 8pm, followed by a performance at the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on 14 July 2024, at 4pm.

Tickets are on sale now through Webtickets.co.za.