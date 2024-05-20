Golden oldies fans, you don’t wanna miss this.
British musical legend Engelbert Humperdinck has announced that his final hoorah, “The Last Waltz” Farewell Tour, is coming to South Africa.
The 88-year-old crooner, born Gerry Dorsey, rose to international fame in 1965, serenading listeners with his romantic melodies like Release Me, A Man Without Love and The Last Waltz, and has sold over 150 million records worldwide.
Catch the old-timer while you still can at the SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria on 12 July 2024, at 8pm, followed by a performance at the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on 14 July 2024, at 4pm.
Tickets are on sale now through Webtickets.co.za.
In a recent interview, Engelbert described his methodology when it comes to music, stating: “I have always approached my music with a romantic touch, singing these wonderful lyrics about love. I think romance is what makes the world go round.
Reflecting on his journey, Engelbert shared memories of his childhood in Madras, India, where his love for music blossomed within his family.
Despite early struggles in his career, he persevered, eventually finding success with hits like Release Me, which transformed his life and career, and built an illustrious career spanning over six decades.
Engelbert’s influence extended beyond music, as he formed friendships with icons like Elvis Presley and Dean Martin, Tony Bennet, Jerry Lewis and Sammy Davis Jr, who all left a lasting impression on him.