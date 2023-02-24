Entertainers Loukmaan and Emo Adams have been at it for years and are showing no signs of slowing down. I caught up with the famous brothers during their rehearsal for their upcoming show, 2 of a Kind, a concert they will showcase in three provinces.

The first stop of the tour takes place this weekend in the Western Cape, where the Adams siblings are set to take the Boland by storm. When asked why they chose to do it away from the city, Loukmaan said: “We are always in the city, our people see us often and we’ve had requests from the people in the Boland areas, so we are trying to please as many of our supporters as we can.” The show is a musical explosion of crowd-pleasing favourites, with comedy by funnyman Carl Weber, who will also host the show.

Actor Maurice Paige, famous for his role as Ty in the popular soapie Suidooster, along with Theodore Jantjies, aka Zander in 7de Laan, are special guests in the line-up. The actors will bring their theatre experience and they didn’t want me to give away too much about their performance. Instead, they want you to experience it yourself and hopefully everyone will enjoy this other side of them. The highlight for me, as always, will be the chemistry between the Adams boetas.

Since the inception of their theatre production Brother Love a few years ago, many have come to understand just how magical and special it is to witness them work together on one stage. According to younger boetie Emo, he loves working with his ou boet because it’s great fun: “It’s always a pleasure and most importantly, it’s always so much fun working with people who understand you, and understand how important it is to do the job right. We have to work, travel and live together on this production so we are excited.” The Boland concert will take place in the majestic Du Kloof Lodge in Paarl on Saturday.

STAR CAST: Adams boeties with top ensemble The show starts at 5.30pm and overnight packages are available. Tickets cost R250 per person and children under 12 enter for free. For information, WhatsApp 061 899 7224. We are keeping things in the family, as some talented names that will ring a bell are coming together to bring us The Sounds of Yesteryear.

Rashaad Voegt and his brother Gafieldien Voegt of The Boyz, as well as Akeem, the guy who brought us the song We’re Going up and Down, and Mono, a former Jag member, are all joining forces to bring back that special variety show experience that used to be so popular back in the day. NEW: Event for the oldies Zenobia, the daughter of the legendary Salie Daniels, is producing this show and says: “Our goal is to raise funds for senior citizens who cook and create feeding schemes for the disadvantaged, and at the same time the concert aims to take the talent to the top and give emerging artists a platform.” Ganaan Davids from Athlone, who has been trying to find a way into the entertainment industry, has been afforded an opportunity to perform on this show, and adds: “I’m excited to rub shoulders with artists whom I have looked up to for so long.”

SINGER: Rashaad Voegt Other artists on the bill include Rushdien Abdol, Tougheed Holtman, Kay Lee Joyi and Bon Bon. The music aims to please an older audience where songs of Mat Monro, Andy Williams and Engelbert Humperdinck will be on the list. The concert starts at 8pm on Saturday, March 4.