We are in the month of love, with Simplified Management and Events and Fagrie Isaacs Music bringing you ‘All You Need Is Love’ this Friday at The Star Theatre in District Six.

For one night only join Cape Town’s very own Luther Vandross aka Fagrie Isaacs, alongside The Voice SA Season 3 finalist, Anslin Gysman, the talented Andrea Fortuin, the phenomenal Jade Engelbrecht and a live band.