We are in the month of love, with Simplified Management and Events and Fagrie Isaacs Music bringing you ‘All You Need Is Love’ this Friday at The Star Theatre in District Six.
For one night only join Cape Town’s very own Luther Vandross aka Fagrie Isaacs, alongside The Voice SA Season 3 finalist, Anslin Gysman, the talented Andrea Fortuin, the phenomenal Jade Engelbrecht and a live band.
After a sold out Luther Vandross Tribute Show at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg with the talented cast last month, this production is set you get you in the mood as we celebrate Valentine’s Day on 14 February so do not miss this live musical experience celebrating the month of Love with the soulful sounds of the best in entertainment Cape Town has to offer.
Tickets are available at Quicket from R200.