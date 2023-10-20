The Marines Malay Choir and Fagrie Isaacs Music presents Get Down On It on Friday night at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone.
This is a show not to be missed and is in support of the Malay choirs, so you can expect to see some of the best in showbiz.
Taking the stage is Cape Town’s very own Luther Vandross, Fagrie Isaacs. Set to join him on stage is Shadley Schroeder, Jeodhouse Entertainment and Naz Leeman.
Tickets are still available at R150 for general access and VIP tickets give you access to the first three front row seats.
Be sure to arrive early as doors open at 7pm.
Contact 083 586 8911/071 815 0242.