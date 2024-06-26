The hilarious Boetas of comedy are back and this time, they’re celebrating their 25-year Silver Anniversary. The iconic Joe Barber duo of Boeta Gamat and Boeta Joe returns to the Grand Arena stage in Grandwest and say they are amped to see their fans again.

The comedy team, starring David Isaacs and Oscar Petersen, has announced a new series of live performances on 14, 15, 18 and 19 October 2024. Joe Barber follows the adventures and sêgoed of Boeta Joe and Boeta Gamat at their much-loved local barber shop, and also features the popular Washiela (Boeta Gamat’s wife) and Outjie. Info: Showings will be in October. Picture: supplied About their amazing 25-year milestone, Petersen says: “A silver anniversary, like any other anniversary, always allows you to go back to the beginning when the relationship started so you can measure how far you’ve come, the highs and lows.

“Silver represents 25 years and it symbolises the great amount of time that lies behind you and how precious time is. It allows you to celebrate a measure of survival through the challenging moments of life. “Silver means to take the jewels of wisdom that you accumulated through those 25 years and to share it while you continue to learn how to appreciate others.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Barber (@joebarbersa) He adds: “When David and I performed our first Joe Barber shows at the Skokiaan Theatre 25 years ago, we would never in a million years have thought the characters would still be so popular.

“The lives of Gamat, Joe, Washiela and Outjie have become ingrained in the hearts of our fans and we feel extremely fortunate to still feel the love!” Isaacs says the production reflects life in Cape Town and has therefore resonated with fans. He adds: “It has always been about the fans for Oscar and I. Joe Barber was conceptualised in Cape Town, it takes place in Cape Town, and for us it makes sense that the 25th anniversary is launched right here in the Mother City.

“By 1999, we expected to have been wrapped up with Joe Barber but the love from the fans has proved otherwise. “To return to the stage in October 2024 will be the greatest delight and honour!” Joe Barber also makes history by being the top-selling show in the Grand Arena.